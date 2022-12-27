60 HIV/AIDS cases recorded in Agona East in 2022

Available records at the Agona East District Health Directorate showed that from January to December, this year, of the 2,225 pregnant women tested for HIV, 15 came out positive .

Mrs Janet Odei Paintsil, the Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE), disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after addressing the third ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Nsaba, the district capital.

Of the 1,083 people who voluntarily availed themselves to know their HIV/AIDS status, 45 tested positive.

She, therefore, called for re-strategising, especially during the festive season, to ensure people were measured in their activities to curtail the situation.

Mrs Paintsil entreated the Assembly members, chiefs and opinion leaders to join the crusade in creating awareness for community members, particularly the youth, to participate in the voluntary counselling and testing to know their status to stem further spread.

“While we celebrate the occasion we must remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and so let us continue to keep safe and adhere strictly to the safety protocols to avoid contracting the virus,” she advised.

“It is about time things were done in moderation, particularly during the Yuletide, to protect all from anti-social vices such as drunkenness, drug abuse and immoral sexual activities.”

“Life is precious so let’s all take care and stay safe because the Assembly needs all and sundry to be alive and healthy to help in executing our core mandate to make Agona East District a place of choice.”

The DCE commended the chiefs, Assembly members and partners for the overwhelming support and acknowledged the sacrifices and commitment of the staff that created a healthy and safer environment for the district.

She said the health of the people was given serious attention upon assuming office in 2021, and that the Fante Bawjiase, Duoto and Nanmowura Community Health Centers had been completed.

Mrs Paintsil expressed concern over the sanitation challenges, which the Assembly had taken measures to address to make the district clean and open defecation free.

She informed the house that from January to date, the assembly supported persons with disabilities (PWD) with deep freezers, fufu and tomato grinding machines to enable them to engage in business ventures to make them self-sufficient.

Fifty of the PWDs were also supported to pay their school fees, while 68 others had their health insurance cards renewed.

On education, the assembly focused on reducing the dropout rate and was creating healthier environment for teaching and learning with the construction of two three unit class room blocks at Tawaora and Duakwa.

The assembly received 400 pieces of street lights and had since distributed them to several communities to improve road safety as both pedestrians and motorists would see clearly during the night.

She urged the people to be security conscious and go by the mantra “when you see something say something” to keep crime in check.

Mrs Paintsil wished the people well in the coming year, urging them to offer the Assembly their full support to fast-track development .