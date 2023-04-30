60 killed by “men in army uniforms” in northern Burkina Faso

About 60 people were killed in a village in northern Burkina Faso in an attack by “men in army uniforms,” a local prosecutor has said.

The prosecutor, citing information from local gendarmerie last Friday, said the victims were killed by “men wearing uniforms of our national armed forces” in the village of Karma, in the northern Yatenga province.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the prosecutor said people wounded in the attack were evacuated and taken to health facilities for treatment.

There has been no comment from authorities and the army on the reported attack.

Since 2015, insecurity in the west African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands more. Enditem