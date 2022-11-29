60 women farmers trained in employable skill by Swiss Embassy

The Embassy of Switzerland in Accra is offering employable skill training to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of 60 women farmers at Osofokrom, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality.

The beneficiaries are going through three-week intensive training on soap and washing powder production and financial management.

Kavinang Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on community development and women’s economic empowerment, is facilitating the training, which would also complement the farming activities of the beneficiaries.

This came to light when Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister led Mrs. Simone Giger, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana to the training centre at Osofokrom in the Municipality.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene described the training as timely and expressed appreciation to the embassy for the support and prayed the programme would be expanded to benefit more women in the Bono Region.

She advised the beneficiaries to take the training seriously, and urged them to be disciplined, and show a good attitude to benefit from the training.

The Swiss Ambassador later paid a courtesy call and had a dinner with Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area.