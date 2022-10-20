600 desks released to education directorate at Kadjebi

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has released 600 dual desks to the District Education Directorate for distribution to distressed schools.

The desks were procured from the District Performance Assessment Tool Fund.

This presentation brings to a total of 1,350 desks presented to the Directorate since assumption of office in October 2021, according to Mr. Agbanyo.

He said as an Assembly, education remained their topmost priority as these school children were future leaders of the country.

Mr Agbanyo said they could only achieve this if the necessary logistics like furniture and textbooks, among others, were provided at the basic levels to make the foundation strong and that Senior High Schools in the District would also receive similar donations soon.

The DCE said the government was committed to accessible, affordable and quality education for every child as it was a vital tool for development.

He said even though the District Basic Education Certificate Examination result pass rate had moved from 20.6 per cent in 2020 to 46 per cent in 2021, they were not impressed by the performance and asked the directorate to help move it up further.

Mr Agbanyo urged the District Director of Education not to hesitate to question lazy and absentee teachers as he had the full support of the Assembly and the traditional rulers.

He appealed to him to contact NGOs interested in education for support as they were ready to give them technical assistance.

The DCE announced that the Assembly would give 50 gallons of fuel to School Improvement Support Officers to facilitate their monitoring and supervision of schools in the district.

Mr Agbanyo also advised parents, teachers and traditional rulers to play their respective roles to improve the standard of education in the district.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, thanked the Assembly for the desks and said they would distribute them fairly and evenly.

He said quality education is assured as he would not hesitate to sanction deviant teachers to bring sanity to the teaching profession; stressing “we will deliver to the latter” and “we are on top of the job”.

Mr Deh asked for more desks as the district still had a furniture deficit of 5,000 desks.