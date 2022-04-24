6000 Satellite TV technicians equipped nationwide by HD+

Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS, marketers of the HD+ TV service, has organised a training programme for satellite TV dealers and technicians to promote a culture of safety for their practice.

The company also contributes towards youth empowerment and job creation across the country by training participants on the latest satellite TV installation trends, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said on Sunday.

In the first quarter of 2022, HD+ trained 2,500 installers across 18 locations.

Since the launch of the HD+ brand in December 2020, HD+ has engaged about 6,000 installers and dealers so far in 50 towns and cities across the country, it said.

Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS, addressing the Kumasi training session on behalf of the HD+ team, emphasised the adoption of a culture of safety by the installers due to the risks associated with their job.

He said: “We at HD+ have recognised the need to embed the culture of safety among the installer community.

“Most of these satellite dealers and installers work at height and also with electrical wiring.

“This has informed our decision to distribute dust coats to all participants of the training session. We are certain that apart from the safety that the dust coats provide, it will also give them a more professional outlook as entrepreneurial service providers.”

On the growth of the business, Mr. Asampong stated:t “The HD+ brand is fair and unconventional and we embrace these values as the basis for sustainable growth for us and our partners.

“More than 50,000 homes have embraced the FeeliFeeli experience from HD+ currently and we have our installers as well as dealers to thank for this.”

By equipping their trade and installer partners with the requisite skills and information, Mr Asampong expressed the hope that their team of experts would remain gainfully employed by satisfying the needs of Ghanaian homes who wanted ‘to enjoy world class TV viewing experiences at an affordable price’.

“HD+ offers great convenience to its customers with the search, pause, reverse and record features as well as the ability to link the HD+ Decoder to a mobile phone via the My HD PLUS App,” the release said.

“Customers now also have the choice on how, when and where they can enjoy the HD+ Service.”

HD+ offers 19 HD channels, as well as more than 100 channels in SD with superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system, which makes it easier to locate channels.

This is because all channels have been assigned a permanent number and been arranged according to genres.

HD+ Decoders are available at all Multi TV dealer outlets and Electroland stores across the country for purchase and can be activated on any mobile network by dialing *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.