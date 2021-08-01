6,055 people arrested for traffic offenses in Nigeria

Nigeria’s road police arrested 6,055 people for allegedly committing 7,609 traffic offenses between July 16 and July 25, said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in a statement Wednesday.

The FRSC said it recorded 108 accidents during the just concluded Eid el-Kabir special operations nationwide, representing a 12 percent decrease from the 123 accidents recorded during the 2019 Eid el-Kabir.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, said in the statement that due to the need to ensure compliance with established traffic laws, the corps marshal had directed commanding officers across all formations to mandate patrol operatives, in a bid to intensify efforts in clamping down on aggressive drivers whose recklessness often contributes to road traffic crashes.

“In compliance with that directive, the corps operatives covered 1,575 routes, impounded 3,191 vehicles representing two percent increase in the impoundment,” said Kazeem. “The operatives also apprehended 6,055 offenders as against 5,529 offenders in 2019, representing 10 percent increase, for committing 7,609 offenses as against 6,177 offenses in the same period in 2019 which represents 23 percent increase.”

There were also intensified public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the road transportation sector and effective patrol operations.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria often due to overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem