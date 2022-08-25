6,105 Candidates from Oti write 2022 WASSCE examination

A total of 6,105 Candidates are expected to write the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Oti Region on Monday, August 29.

The figure includes 3,593 males and 2,512 females from twenty-six second cycle schools including twenty-five SHS/SHTS and one Technical (TVET) in the Region.

They will be writing English Language 3 (Oral) paper, the first main paper of this year’s examination.

Besides this, some 236 Candidates comprising 169 males and 67 females candidates have also registered for 2022 National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NABPTEX) in the Region.

Mr Maxwell Bodza, the Oti Regional Examination Coordinator, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said 23 Supervisors, 20 Assistant Supervisors and 395 Invigilators would superintend over the examination to be written in 23 Examination Centres and that there are also five depots in the Region to house the exam materials.

Mr Bodza said the examination would end on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 in line with The West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) 2022 WASSCE Final Timetable.