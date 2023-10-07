62% of Primary-2 Students in Ghana Struggle with Reading

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, emphasized the need for purposefully trained education leaders rather than relying on apprenticeship-produced leadership in Ghana’s education system. Speaking at the launch of the National Education Leadership Institute (NELI) in Takoradi, he pointed out that the 2022 National Standardized Test revealed that 62 percent of Primary-2 students couldn’t read, a situation that had worsened since 2015.

In 2015, only 2 percent of Primary-2 students could read, but with the President’s investment in resources and access to the National Standardized test in 2022, the results showed that 38 percent could read, which was still a concerning figure. Dr. Adutwum stressed the importance of nurturing a new generation of education leaders who prioritize learning outcomes and lead efforts to improve Ghana’s education system.

He noted that the current apprenticeship leadership model couldn’t be relied upon anymore, emphasizing the need to accelerate the development of effective school leadership, akin to the Wesley Girls’ experience. The establishment of the National Education Leadership Institute aimed to equip leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to improve schools in Ghana.