A total of 63 people have been killed due to the torrential rains hit Sudan, the country’s National Council for Civil Defense said on Sunday.

“The heavy rains have left 63 people dead since the end of June,” the council said in its daily report. “A total of 14,118 houses have completely collapsed, while 119 government buildings have completely been destroyed and 16,240 houses greatly been damaged,” it added.

Meanwhile, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) plane arrived in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum on Sunday, carrying 24 tons of medical and food assistance for the people affected by the rains and floods.

Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omer Gamar-Eddin lauded the UAE’s continued efforts and support for the brothers in all countries, especially Sudan. Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.