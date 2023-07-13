630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2022

Today, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) launched its 2023 report showing that AIDS can be ended by 2030.

New data from the report ‘The Path that Ends AIDS’ highlights that 630,000 people died from this preventable disease in 2022, equivalent to more than one life claimed every minute.

Significant progress has been made to combat HIV/AIDS, with the number of new HIV infections globally in 2022 dropping to its lowest point in decades.

Yet that progress is at risk: in some regions and countries new HIV infections are rising and funding for HIV from both international and domestic sources in 2022 fell to 2013 levels to US$20.8 billion, far short of the US$29.3 billion needed by 2025.

In response to the UNAIDS report, Tom Hart, President of the ONE Campaign, said:

“This serves as a stark reminder that the world could end AIDS if it chose to. We have the tools, resources, and knowhow to make it happen but there’s not the will to see it through. The global community is still taking their foot off the accelerator, leaving the most vulnerable to pay the highest price for this lack of ambition.

“However, it is encouraging to see that more countries, particularly those in Sub-Saharan Africa, are making serious progress in the fight against AIDS. But until local progress is matched by global determination, where people live will continue to determine whether they live.

“There is a clear path to ending AIDS as a public health threat by the end of the decade. Making that a reality will depend upon renewed political commitment and investment from all governments.”