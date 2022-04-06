635 Communities In UWR Not Connected To National Electricity Grid – Minister

The Upper West Region has 635 communities, not connected to the national electricity grid, the Upper West Regional Minister Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has revealed.

He was speaking at the National Energy Transition Plan stakeholders’ forum held in Wa, aimed to solicit views from the people to move Ghana towards a net-zero future to address climate change threats.

He appealed to the Ministry of Energy and other relevant organisations to support the municipal and district assemblies to provide electricity to them.

“I want to appeal to the Ministry of Energy and other relevant organisations and agencies to support the municipal and district assemblies to provide electricity to them”.

Dr. Bin Salih said the region was endowed with renewable energy resources, specifically sun, which could be harnessed for power generation to help ensure Ghana’s energy security.

He urged the Ministry of Energy to consider the implementation of solar systems in the hard-to-reach communities.

Naa Dikomwine Domalae, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs urged the Ministry of Energy to consider the possibility of providing household solar systems for the people.

“The sun is available in abundance and the utilization of solar energy will be affordable and reliable to the people,” he said.