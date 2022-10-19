66 to contest Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai NDC constituency election

Sixty-six aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency will be contesting for the various constituency positions in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Simon Kwabena Agyapong, Constituency Election Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said out of the 66 aspirants who would be vying for the various positions, 10 are females.

He said except two who were disqualified, all the other aspirants have been successfully vetted.

He said three people would be contesting for the chairmanship position- Mr. Kofi Ankomah, the incumbent, Mr. Yaw Berimah and Mr. Paul Addae.

Mr. Agyapong assured the aspirants, delegates, media and other stakeholders that adequate security men would be available to maintain peace for a successful election.

“I am also advising the aspirants to desist from campaigns of insults and violence,” Mr. Agyapong said.