Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) has commissioned the 66th Artillery branch of the Services Integrity Savings and Loans Limited (SISL), a banking institution tailor-made for military personnel.

The Ho Branch has become the first outside its main office at the Burma Camp since the SISL was established in 2016.

Lt Gen. Akwa said although a novelty in the country, military-dedicated financial services was successful the world over, and the opening of a second office was “a testimony to the growth of the institution.”

He said the branch opening was symbolic to the establishment of others in garrisons across the country.

“It’s a step in the right direction towards success,” the CDS said, noting that the name of the bank would help channel the needed attributes for its triumph.

“Integrity in the name should capture core values. Values should position the institution on a high pedestal to adhere to the highest level of discipline and service.

Value gives the assurance of safety and security of customer’s deposits and profits,” the Lt. Gen Akwa stated, and called for “tailor-made policies and services to serve them better.

It is our hope that it becomes the leading financial institution whose services contribute to the growth of Ghana,” he said.

Major Amakai Amartefio, Board Chairman of the SISL said the bank had survived the sector clean-up, and had successfully launched and implemented several services to meet the needs of service personnel.

He said the Mission Deployment Advance remained its most unique package, designed exclusively for those who risk their lives in abroad on peace missions.

Maj. Amartefio said it would enable them prepare adequately for deployment and cater for the needs of themselves and their families.

He said the bank’s loan refining service also offered loan payment relief for service personnel by paying off debts, and offering more flexible payment terms.

“It helps meet the various challenges faced by personnel in accessing loans,” he noted. Maj. Amartefio said the bank was also opened to public use, and had ATMs installed in all branches, and was also working with other banks to provide a wide array of options for its cards.

He said the proposed mortgage scheme for personnel was “highly appreciable”, and that preparatory works on the various products had commenced.

The Board Chairman called on all military personnel to open accounts with the bank, and become patrons.

“The opening of the branch is a reiteration of our promise to cater for the needs of the armed forces. Please save with us. Save with us to enhance profitability. The more patronage we get from you the better for you,” he stated.

Mr Markus David Tornu, Operations Manager of the branch, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, in an interview said the people of Ho should revel in the establishment of the branch, as it would offer risk free financial services.

“They should be very pleased that a bank like this is coming at this time because we know in the past there were lots of collapsed banks. Services Integrity is coming in to restore some sanity into the system.

“Anybody that is ready to do business with us, we are welcoming them because we are ready to serve them and we know we will be there for a very long time,” he said.