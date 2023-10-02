66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference ongoing

The 66th Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), one of the largest gatherings of parliamentarians in the Commonwealth, is underway in Accra.

More than 500 lawmakers, parliamentary staff, and decision makers from across the Commonwealth are attending.

It is on the theme: “The Commonwealth Charter 10 years on: Values and Principles for Parliaments to Uphold”.

The CPA is an international network of nearly 180 Commonwealth parliaments and legislatures working together to strengthen commitments to the highest standards of democratic governance.

The week-long Conference (2023), which is under the Chairmanship of Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, marks the 10th anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter, which outlines its principles and values.

There would also be a number of additional conferences and meetings including the 39th CPA Small Branches Conference, meetings of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), and Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) networks.

The rest are the 57th Society of Clerks at the Table (SoCATT) Meeting, Presentation of the 2023 Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the Year awards and the inaugural Emilia Monjowa Lifaka Lecture.

Mr Jeff Hyland, the Editor and Communications Manager at the CPA Secretariat, said the conference would provide an opportunity to engage in plenary sessions and seminars on topics of Pan-Commonwealth interests.

The CPA UK delegation has previously said that it would hold in-country talks related to the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Ghana.

The conference is held annually to address global political issues and developments in the parliamentary systems throughout the Commonwealth.