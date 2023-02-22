66th Independence Anniversary launched in Ho

The 66th Independence Day Anniversary has been launched in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, with a call on the people to sell the region to the world to boost the local economy.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose,” with the Special Guest of Honour being President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A total of 22 contingents from the various security agencies and 12 from the various schools in the Volta Region would be on parade, aside other performances.

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo decided the independence celebration be held on rotational basis to open each of the 16 regions of Ghana to the world to boost the local economy.

Mr Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, and Chairman of the National Planning Committee, who launched the anniversary on Tuesday, said the celebration would project the Volta Region to the rest of the world.

He commended the traditional authorities for their support and cooperation and disclosed that about 5,000 VVIP guests, including presidents and high commissioners would be in attendance.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said it was a great privilege for the region to be selected to host this year’s anniversary adding that preparations had been made to deliver “a beautiful and successful celebration.”

He called on the people, chiefs and queen mothers, political parties, and youth groups to get on board to make the event a memorable one.

Mr Jefferson Sackey, the Deputy Director of Communication at the Presidency, said he was happy with the progress of work at the Youth Resource Centre, where the event would be held.

The celebration would boost industry including hospitality in the region and market it to the world.

He said the theme was apt and that it was through unity that the strength of the people could be gathered to work to advance the development of the country.

Activities lined up include Invest in Volta, which is district focused, national flag hoisting day, route march by security agencies, and anniversary debate slated for March 2 at the OLA Senior High School in Ho.

Others are the Ghana health and fitness walk, quiz competition at the UHAS on March 5, the President’s Cup to be battled by Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko football clubs, and a boxing contest.