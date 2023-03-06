66th Independence Day parade underway at Kadjebi District

The district level anniversary of the 66th Independence Day Parade is being held at Ahamansu, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

A total of 1,095 students from 16 schools are taking part in the march past while the cadet corps of the schools and culture troop from Kadjebi Asato Secondary School (KASEC) are present to entertain the guests.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, is expected to give an address at the celebration, on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”

Present are Mr Yao Gomado, Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency, Mr Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, Alhassan Sulemana, Kadjebi District Coordinating Director, Noah Kwame Wadja, Kadjebi Preciding Memeber, and Awale Rabiu, Akan NPP Constituency Chairman.

Also present are chiefs from Ahamansu and Dodi in the district.