67 illegal migrants rescued off the SW Coast of Morocco

The Moroccan Navy has rescued 67 illegal immigrants from an inflatable boat off the kingdom’s southwestern coast, the official news agency MAP reported on Friday.

The immigrants, including a woman and three minors, were saved in waters about 100 km off the coast of Moroccan port town Tarfaya on Thursday, the report said.

After receiving first aid, the immigrants, who were from sub-Saharan Africa, were sent to the port of Laayoune on Friday, where they were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the routine administrative procedures, it noted.