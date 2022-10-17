6,729 girls writing BECE in Upper West Region

A total of 6,729 girls, representing about 50.51 per cent of the 13,321 candidates in the Upper West Region are writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The boys were however 6,592 representing about 49.49 per cent.

This is an indication of a gradual bridging of the gap between the girls and boys graduating from Junior High School in the region.

In all, 5,057 schools are participating in this year’s BECE out of which 32 are private schools and two are special schools-the Wa Methodist School for the Blind and School for the Deaf with 557 centres.

Mr Razak Z. Abdul-Korah, the Acting Upper West Regional Director of Education, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Monday, said a visit to four centres in the Wa Municipality revealed that five male candidates were absent.

“The good thing is that they are all boys. No girl is involved and that is what makes me happy,” he said and expressed the hope the region would record low absenteeism at the end of the examination.

Mr Abdul-Korah said the region recorded a reduction in absenteeism in the BECE from 393 in 2020 to 269 and 2021.

While wishing the candidates the best of luck in the examination, he advised the candidates to do independent work in order not to get involved in any examination malpractice.

The Director also appealed to all stakeholders involved in the ongoing BECE including parents to play their respective roles appropriately to ensure the success of the exercise.

In the Wa Municipality, 3,616 candidates are sitting for the examination, comprising 1,937 girls and 1,679 boys; Jirapa Municipality, 1,282 candidates involving 668 girls and 614 boys, Nandom Municipality, 815 candidates comprising 414 girls and 401 boys; Lawra Municipality 867 candidates comprising 428 girls and 439 boys and Sissala East Municipality, 1,079 candidates, 551 girls and 528 boys.

The rest are; Nadowli-Kaleo District, 999 candidates comprising 510 girls and 489 boys; Lambussie, 772 with 353 girls and 420 boys; Wa East 1,022 candidates comprising 450 girls and 572 boys; Wa West 1,391 candidates with 625 girls and 731 boys; Sissala West 1,040 candidates with 532 girls and 508 boys; and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District 437 with 234 girls and 203 boys.