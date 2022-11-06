67th ordinary session of African Court opens on November 7

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is to hold the 67th Ordinary Session from Monday, November 7 to Friday, December 2, at Arusha, Tanzania.

The African judges, during the four-week session, would examine several applications and deliver Judgments on December 1st which would be streamed live.

A statement issued and signed by Dr. Robert Eno, African Court Registrar, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at the weekend stated.

According to the statement, as part of activities to open the session, Ms. Grace Wakio Kakai, a Kenyan, would be sworn in as the new Deputy Registrar of the African Court.

Ms. Kakai takes over from Mr. Nouhou Diallo, a citizen of Burkina Faso, who has retired.

The new Deputy Registrar served as the Head of the Legal Division of the African Court, before being appointed to the post.

The African Court is composed of eleven judges, made up of nationals of Africa, who were elected in their individual capacities.

The African Continental Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.