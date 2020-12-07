Authorities in Nigeria on Monday said 68 persons were killed so far by flooding in different parts of the country this year.

Muhammadu Muhammed, head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who disclosed this at a technical meeting in Abuja, the country’s capital, said 129,000 persons were affected by flooding, which had devastating impacts on lives, properties, and farmlands.

He said the disaster also affected 320 local government areas in 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

“It led to the loss of lives, it destroyed houses and washed away farmlands across the country, thereby hurting food security,” Muhammed told his audience.

According to him, the after-action review meeting became necessary to improve performances by reflecting on activities, avoiding past mistakes, and replicating successes.

He added that the agency was determined to support state emergency management agencies to build their capacities and enhance their response capabilities to disasters.