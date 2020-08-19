The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that, a total of 68 sports infrastructure projects have been undertaken since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over governance over three years ago.

He said 12 have been completed with 56 other at various stages of completion.

Addressing Ghanaians on infrastructure undertaken by the current administration, he explained that, a total of 29 Astro turfs has been constructed in several communities across the country with four fully completed in areas including Madina.

He added that, ten Youth and Sports Centres of Excellence in ten Regions with a seating capacity of 5000 have been constructed and are at its various stages of completion.

These Youth and Sports Centres of Excellence in the country are located in Kaneshie (Greater Accra), Ho (Volta Region), Koforidua (Eastern Region), Axim (Western Region), Nyinahin (Ashanti Region).

The rest are, Dunkwa On-Offin (Central Region), Dormaa (Bono), Navrongo (Upper East), Yendi (Northern Region) and Wa (Upper West).

The Accra Sports Stadium was also renovated when Ghana hosted the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with renovation works ongoing at the Essipong and Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Sekondi and Kumasi respectively.

He noted that, works has resumed on the Construction of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, a project which started under the NPP government in 2004.