698 health professionals trained by NaDeF

The Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), the corporate responsibility arm of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL), Ahafo Mine has sponsored the training of 698 health professionals now serving at various health institutions in the country.

They comprised 37 doctors, 22 pharmacists, 22 laboratory technologists, 539 nurses, 33 public health nurses, 45 physician assistants from its five host mining communities of Kenyase Number One, Kenyase Number Two, Ntotroso, Gyedu and Wamahiniso within the Ahafo South Mine enclave of Asutifi North District.

Madam Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation disclosed at a media briefing at Ntotroso, prior to an inspection tour of some completed projects’ sites by the Foundation in the area.

Madam Opoku-Darko said the Foundation had created business opportunities to attain socio-economic sustainability by implementing strategic projects that had offered jobs for the youth within the host mining communities for sustainable livelihoods.

Professor Yaw Ofosu-Kusi, a lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources and Board Chair of the Foundation said the entity was performing in diverse spheres of socio-economic activities for the total development of residents in the Mine’s operational enclave.

Established in May 2008 through a partnership between the NGGL and the Ahafo Social Responsibility Forum to support community development programmes, NADeF is funded by NGGL, Ahafo Mine from US$1 per ounce of gold produced and one per cent of its annual pre-tax profit.

It aims among others at empowering communities through grants, knowledge-sharing, partnership, and capacity building to promote self-reliance for wealth creation to enhance holistic development.