6th Edition of MTN Heroes of Change: 10 finalists to receive cash prize of GHS 20k

MTN Ghana has launched the 6th edition of the “MTN Heroes of Change” with the aim of honouring individuals and organizations that showed leadership in providing economic support to people who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to COVID 19, this year’s edition will reward individuals and institutions who brightened the lives of people in the three focus areas of the Foundation which are Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment.

The Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Professor Franklin Manu speaking at the launching ceremony noted covid-19 had wrecked a lot of havoc and caused so much despair.

He stated that in the area of education, they will be looking out for individuals and organizations that demonstrated creativity in educating people about Covid or ensuring that students were kept actively engaged/ educated throughout the pandemic.

“For the Health category, individuals and organizations that showed leadership in providing for and supporting the effort to rid the country of the pandemic will be recognized.

Economic Empowerment will focus on individuals and organizations that showed leadership in providing economic support to people who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” he explained.

Highlights of the process

The panel of judges for the team, which now includes Oheneyere Gifty Anti will receive and review all thousands of applications and narrow the submissions to a final 10 whose videos will be filmed and featured in a 13-week television show.

All ten (10) finalists will receive a cash prize of GHS 20,000, a certificate, and a citation with visibility on TV and social media channels.

Future outlook for MTN

Whilst doing this, MTN Ghana Foundation is keeping an eye on its key projects aimed at alleviating poverty, increasing income levels, and improving access to quality education and health.

This year alone MTN has made some big commitments in each of the focus areas as part of the 25th Anniversary legacy projects.

As the leading market operator in Ghana, addressing social challenges is an inherent part of the company’s business.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh