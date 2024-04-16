6th Extraordinary ECOWAS Meeting Held

The Sixth Extraordinary Meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) on recruitment and institutional reform opened on Monday, April 15, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, represented by Professor Nazifi Abdullahi DARMA, Commissioner for Internal Services, expressed ECOWAS commitment to strengthening its institutional capacities. This reinforcement is designed to meet the institution’s current and emerging challenges, to achieve the objectives set out in ECOWAS Vision 2050. In his speech, Professor DARMA also underlined the critical need for robust governance structures and improved operational efficiency, which are essential if ECOWAS is to achieve its long-term objectives.

In his opening address to the session, His Excellency Ambassador Yakubu A. Dadu, current AFC Chairman and Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Nigeria, expressed similar sentiments. He stressed the importance of this Extraordinary AFC meeting in aligning organisational reforms with the demands of an evolving global landscape. Ambassador Dadu’s remarks also highlighted ECOWAS commitment to strengthening its operational framework, ensuring that it remains resilient and responsive to the dynamic needs of the ECOWAS community.

This session represents an important milestone in ECOWAS journey towards a more structured and efficient administration, vital for the region’s sustainability and prosperity.