MTN Ghana carried the day by winning seven awards at the 6th Africa Finance Innovation Awards held over the weekend, making the organization the highest recipient of the night.

MTN received awards in the following categories;

Investor Relations Team of the Year

Corporate Performance Team of the Year

Finance Team of the Year – Telecom

Finance and Innovation Award – Telecom

In addition to the corporate awards, MTN received three personality awards.

The Acting Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Kobina Bentsi-Enchill has been adjudged the Most Promising CFO of the Year. MTN Group Chief Financial Officer, Madam Tsholofelo Molefe and the former Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Modupe Kadri were named among top 25 CFOs in Africa.

The Finance team has also been recognized as the Team of the Year for the fourth consecutive time and for the second consecutive time, MTN was adjudged Investor Relations Team of the Year and Corporate Performance Team of the Year.



Receiving the awards, the Acting CFO at MTN Ghana, Mr. Kobina Bentsi-Enchill expressed appreciation to the organizers for the awards. He dedicated the awards to the Finance Team, MTN Customers, Suppliers and Vendors.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Selorm Adadevoh commended Kobina for his leadership skills and congratulated him for the Can Do, team spirit and the zeal exhibited in ensuring the Finance team continues to deliver on its mandates in Ghana and beyond.

“MTN as a good corporate citizen continues to abide by the laws of Ghana and ensures prompt filing and payment of taxes over the years which was acknowledged by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his address at the launch of MTN’s 25th Anniversary celebration” he added.

Selorm thanked Kobina and the Finance team for the sterling performance and congratulated Tsholofelo Molefe and Modupe Kadri for being named among the top 25 CFO’s in Africa.

The 6th Africa Finance Innovation Awards recognized corporate institutions that have gone beyond responding and recovering by transforming and rebuilding their organization in the new normal for a stronger future following the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Africa’s economic development.

The Finance Innovation Awards has been rebranded over the years. The awards organized by Instinct Business, from inception named the awards CFO Awards, rebranded to Ghana Finance Innovation Awards and now Africa Finance Innovation Awards.

MTN Ghana’s Finance Management and Innovation continues to be recognized over the years. MTN has won 15 awards from 2016 to 2019.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.

The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.