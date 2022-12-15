6th G. T. Oddoye Memorial Junior Open Championship comes on December 19

The sixth edition of the G. T. Oddoye Memorial Junior Open Championship is scheduled to take place from Monday, December 19 to Friday December 23 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The championship would be held in partnership with Grand Master Tennis Events and Accra Lawn Tennis Club under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation.

Mr. Peter Annan, Tournament Coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency that registration for opened to children between the ages of 10 and 12 years at a fee of GH₡5.000 and 14-16years at GH₡10.00

He said there would be singles events for boys and girls under 10years, under 12years, under 14years, and under 16years while a doubles event would be held for boys and girls under 10 and 12 years and 14 and 16 years.

Mr. Annan also added that the championship would be supported by Akai House Clinic.