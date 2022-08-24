6th GPA Biennial Scientific Conference opens in Accra

The 6th Ghana Psychological Association ( GPA) Biennial Scientific Conference has opened in Accra with a call on psychologists to promote their work.

The 2- day conference on the theme: “Scaling up Psychology and its practice in the post- pandemic future,” seek to encourage members to share practical suggestions and innovative ways GPA and the Ghana Psychological Council can promote the profession.

Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, National President, GPA, said “there can never be optimal health without mental health,” hence, it was imperative for psychologists to transform “basic psychological support” in the country.

That, he said, would ensure a relevant, inclusive, and high-quality research, studying and practice of psychology and its related practice for the benefit of the citizenry within more equitable and accountable learning and practising systems or environment.

Dr Agyemang noted that the stigma associated with seeking psychological or mental help continued to decline with psychology increasingly becoming attractive.

“It is not surprising the Departments of Psychology now appear to have more psychology students than other behavioural or social science programmes. We cannot rest on these laurels as we are still fledgling as far as exposure to psychological services are concerned,” he said.

Mental healthiness, the President said, created strong mental capital and promoted resilience that allowed people to handle normal stress of life.

He urged psychologists to promote their work to rid the country of the risk of having inflated “mental health problems” that could affect rapid socioeconomic development.

Dr Akwasi Osei, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Mental Health Authority, said mental health must not be equated to only the severe ones where people were naked on the streets, but to include issues of the inability of people to think and be productive in life.

“Every year because of psychological distress amongst Ghanaians, we lose 7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

The CEO encouraged the citizenry to acquire proper understanding of mental illness devoid of myths such as superstition, witchcraft, mental illness caused by weed and heart breaks.

Professor Saths Cooper, President of Pan-African Psychology Union, noted that psychology had been a latter-day vaguely interested party, largely reducing itself to the narrow purview of mental health as the world focused on the Sustainable Development Goals before COVID-19.

He said fast-changing geopolitical order, technological revolution, rise of narrow nationalism, worsening socioeconomic conditions, posed real threats to people’s psychological physical wellbeing.

Prof Cooper said psychology as a science and an applied profession was thriving and developed, however, it was not value free like other disciplines because it tended to be influenced by the context in which the individual scientist and practitioner operated.

Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) is an Association of practitioners, researchers and students in the field of psychology and applied psychology in Ghana.

Its vision is to stimulate professionalism, dignity, integrity, insight, and creativity in contextually relevant research, teaching, learning and practice of psychology and its related practice.