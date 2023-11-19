6th United Africa Trade Fair kicks off in Benin

The 6th edition of the United Africa Trade Fair, known as Salon Afrique Unie (SAU), kicked off here on Thursday, and will continue until Saturday.

This event showcases African fashion and also functions as an economic platform with the goal of making contributions to Africa’s development.

Featuring 150 exhibitors spread across 4,250 square meters of exhibition space and sales areas, the SAU promises a rich program, including conferences, masterclasses, fashion shows and various engaging activities. The primary objective is to spotlight the achievements of those presenting innovative and sustainable solutions.

The organizers said that the 5th edition in 2018 drew more than 10,000 visitors and hosted over 100 exhibitors hailing from Africa, Europe and the Caribbean. The 2023 edition, now being held in Cotonou, signifies a historic moment in the event’s evolution as it takes place in Africa for the first time, and it is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors.