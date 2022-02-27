7 abductees rescued in northwest Nigeria

Nigerian police in the northwestern state of Zamfara have rescued seven people abducted by bandits, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Spokesman for Zamfara police Mohammed Shehu said the tactical operatives of the police command, in collaboration with the military, rescued the victims that were originally from the Niger State on Friday.

“The victims told the police that on Monday, a large number of bandits stormed their village and abducted seven of them to an unknown location in the Dansadau forest of Zamfara State,” he added.

The northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series of gunmen attacks in recent months, which led to deaths and kidnappings.