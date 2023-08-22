7 Days with Smugglers: A Journey Home to Safety

The promise sounded too good to be true, travelling from Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia for work, but I just went with it. They said it will only be for seven days. Now, seven days later, I have three bullet wounds in my body and am nowhere near where I intended,” narrates Halima*, a student from Arsi, Oromia Region of Ethiopia.

Like many Ethiopians searching for better work opportunities, Halima was lured to embark on a deadly journey from Ethiopia to the Gulf countries through Somalia, across Yemen, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries through what is often referred to as the Eastern Migration Route. She had no idea about the insecurity and the conflict situations in the neighbouring countries making up this route.

Halima’s week-long ordeal began after she left her hometown and travelled to Harar, some 660 kilometres away. She knew it was too late to turn back when the smuggler that her friend had recommended crammed over 150 people into a truck. With a mix of hope and fear, she hopped on the vehicle and crossed the Ethiopia-Somalia border through the town of Tog-wachale.

“Days of driving felt like weeks. We had nothing to eat and very little to drink. Things worsened when a gunfight began between the smugglers and unknown armed men. This caused our vehicle to lose control and roll over,” says Halima.

“It all happened so fast. The next thing I knew, I was bleeding from my hand, my hips and the sides of my breast.”

Knowing that payments won’t be made if the migrants on the truck do not make it to the next drop-off point in Somalia, the smuggler tried to convince them to return to the truck. Halima, who had been shot multiple times, escaped together with other migrants after the accident.