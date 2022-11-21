7 dead after car crash in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province

A truck collided with multiple vehicles on the M35 road outside Isipingo in Durban, South Africa, leaving seven people dead and dozens injured, said the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Sunday.

“It is unacceptable that we have had multiple truck accidents in such a short space of time that continue to claim many lives,” she said, noting that more than 55 truck accidents were reported in the province in October alone.

Dube-Ncube said that they are exploring ways to curb the accidents involving trucks in the province. Many trucks go to Durban port to collect shipped consignments to different parts of the country and neighboring countries.

There would be police visibility on various roads to ensure regulations are followed and there will be law enforcement agents on roads, communities, ports of entry, and the border line, according to Dube-Ncube. Enditem