Seven people were killed and two others injured when a trailer and a truck collided along a busy highway in Kano, in northwest Nigeria, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.

The collision occurred on Wednesday morning at Mundubawa junction along Hadejia road in the Nasarawa area of the state, Saidu Muhammed, spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, told Xinhua.

The identities of the victims are not immediately available.

Deadly road crashes are frequently reported in Nigeria, often blamed on overloading, bad roads, or reckless driving.