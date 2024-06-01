7 Islamic Cities Compete for OIC City of Tourism Award

The 12th Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) in Khiva, Republic of Uzbekistan, continues its Sessions of the Meeting of Senior Officials today, June 1, 2024, with draft decisions to be submitted to the 12th ICTM tomorrow, June 2, 2024.

The conference centers around the theme, “Development of the Tourism Industry in a Sustainable and Resilient Way,” aiming to achieve development goals within the tourism sector.

A significant focus of the conference will be on the “Strategic Roadmap for Development of Islamic Tourism in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States,” adopted at the 10th ICTM. This roadmap offers a structured approach to fostering cooperation among member states, outlining necessary resources for anticipated changes and setting guidelines for the future development of Islamic tourism. The roadmap covers Islamic tourism standards, quality control in management, operations, and implementation.

The Strategic Roadmap emphasizes collaboration among OIC countries, institutions, and international organizations. It identifies five key thematic areas of cooperation: data and monitoring, policy and regulation development, marketing and promotion, destination and industry development, and capacity development. These areas aim to enhance intra-OIC cooperation and improve the Islamic tourism ecosystem in member states.

Additionally, the OIC is working on the adoption of OIC Halal Food and Tourism Standards to improve the ownership and popularization of Islamic products, benefiting Muslim consumers and boosting intra-OIC trade and investment.

Another highlight of the 12th ICTM will be the selection of three winners for the OIC City of Tourism Award for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027. Seven cities nominated by six OIC member states are competing for this prestigious recognition.