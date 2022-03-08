7 killed during inter-tribal skirmishes in South Sudan

Seven people lost their lives and several others were injured during inter-tribal skirmishes in Abyei region along the border between South Sudan and Sudan over the weekend, a local police boss said Monday.

James Dak Karlo, deputy spokesman of South Sudan National Police Service, said the attacks were carried out by Misseriya herders.

“The village called Madingthon in Abyei area was attacked by alleged Misseriya herders believed to have dressed in military uniform. The seven who were killed included three charcoal burners, including two from the attackers’ side.” Karlo said.

He called on authorities in South Sudan and neighboring Sudan to maintain cordial relations between the Misseriya and the Ngok Dinka as the two nations gear up efforts to reach a final settlement on the Abyei region.

The oil-rich Abyei Area on the border between South Sudan and Sudan still remains a contested area since the secession of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011.

Last month, 16 people were killed and 50,000 people were displaced when armed men from the Twic community of Warrap state clashed with their neighbors in Abyei. Enditem