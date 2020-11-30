Seven people were killed early Sunday in a fresh attack by gunmen in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, a government official said.

Four others were wounded in the attack in the Jema’a area of the state, according to Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

Aruwan said two persons are missing following the attack, while four houses were razed during the crisis.

According to him, three persons were arrested in connection with the attack by the Nigerian troops operating in the state.