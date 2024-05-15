7 killed in truck-mini bus collision in eastern Tanzania

At least seven people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday morning after a mini-bus collided head-on with a truck at Dakawa in the Morogoro region of eastern Tanzania, according to police.

Alex Mkama, the Morogoro regional police commander, said that the two vehicles collided along the Morogoro-Dodoma highway at 8:30 a.m. local time, with all the deceased being passengers in the mini-bus.

Mkama said that the truck, which veered from its lane and collided with the minibus, was traveling to Dodoma from Morogoro, while the minibus was heading to Morogoro municipality from Dumila town.

He added that the truck driver fled the scene after the collision, and police were currently searching for him.

Francis Paul, the Mvomero district medical officer, said that two of the six injured individuals were in critical condition.