7 things to know about Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is a pastor, author, televangelist, and a revivalist based in Accra, Ghana.

He is the founder and lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry and the convenor of Alpha Hour. He is widely recognized for his live streams on Facebook.

Pastor Agyemang Elvis is a famous pastor from Ghana. He has worked on growing his online presence by spreading the word of God through social media platforms on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Biography.

When was Pastor Elvis Agyemang born? He was born on Born 24th October 1988 in Tema – Ghana. His family later relocated to Kumasi where he began His Early Childhood education. He attended the El-Shaddai model school in Kumasi from Nursery through to Junior High School.

He gained admission to Adventist Senior High school in Kumasi and later to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Science. He also has MSc in Religious Studies.

How old is Pastor Agyemang Elvis?

What is Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s nationality?

He is a Ghanaian citizen of black ethnicity.

Career

After completing his Undergraduate education at the KNUST, Elvis Agyemang taught Biology at the Tema Technical Secondary school and later worked shortly with Acacia Health Insurance before his call to start a church – Grace Mountain Ministry (GMM).

Who is Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Wife?

The famous Ghanaian pastor, Elvis Agyemang is married to Lady Mercy Agyemang who is a chartered accountant and counsellor . Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s wife has been a caring and supportive wife to her husband in all his endeavours.

Does Pastor Elvis & Lady Mercy Agyemang have a child?

Yes, Together with his wife, they share two children.

When did Pastor Elvis start preaching?

His call of becoming a teacher of the word of God started while in primary school at the El-Shaddai Model school he started organizing prayer meetings in primary 6 and it continued until he completed junior High School. During His days at the University, he joined PENSA and consistently organized devotions in his hostel for his colleagues. In 2015, Elvis Agyemang began a church; Grace Mountain Ministry where he is the lead pastor. through a divine visitation while battling a sickness that almost took his life. On the 6th of June 2015, the Ministry started with 32 members on the first Saturday of service and has increased ever since.

Where is Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s church located?

The church is called Grace Mountain Ministries. The church is head quartered at Achimota- Ofankor Barrier, Accra – Ghana. He has branches in Adenta – Accra and Ejisu – Kumasi, Ghana.

ALPHA HOUR with Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

Alpha Hour is a one-hour online prayer meeting on Facebook and many other Social media platforms, bringing together over eighty three thousand people (83,000) from all over the world to pray and make intercession at 12midnight each day excluding Sundays. The First Alpha Hour session started on Monday, 7th February on Zoom with over 300 people joining live, subsequently its broadcast has been replicated over various other social media Platforms gathering thousands together in prayer across different time zones. The Alpha Hour Prayer Time has birthed so many unbelievable testimonies since its inception that continue to draw many more into prayer from all over the world.

Social Media Presence

He has a Facebook channel which boasts over 270K followers, his Youtube has over 130K subscribers, an Instagram account with 94K followers and TikTok with over 72K.

Books written by Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is the Author of 5 Spirit- filled books;

• The Believer’s Dominion

• The Lamb and the Beast

• Accessing Your Blessings in the Great High Priest

• The Eternal Pathway

• The Mystery of Godliness Revealed

What is Pastor Elvis Height?

He is 6 feet 2.5 inches (190.5 centimetres), He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s net worth?

No official sources are stating how much the religious leader is worth at the moment.

Brief Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s ministry

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is an outstanding Teacher of the Word of God with an unusual prophetic anointing characterized by uncommon signs and Miracles. A man with an apostolic mandate and a burden to see the Church unified with the understanding of the Authority given to every Believer through Christ Jesus. He is one of those preachers who have remained consistent in spreading the word of God and restoring people’s faith and hope in God.

His live stream prayer revival, books, sermons are based on the foundation of the Word of God, Worship, Prayer and Holiness with the vision of projecting the Love of God in the power of the Spirit.

