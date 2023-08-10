70 more wins in ECOBANK double salary reloaded promo

Some 70 ECOBANK Ghana customers have won either double, triple or four times their monthly salaries in the third and final draw of the ECOBANK Double Salary Reloaded Promo.

The promo, which was in collaboration with the Caritas Platform of National Lotteries saw some 53 customers win in the first draw and 63 in the second draw.

It was targeted at existing and new salaried workers who have salary accounts with ECOBANK. Thousands of customers qualified for the promo and all of their names and details were shuffled on the digital Caritas Platform live on a number of mainstream and social media platforms and the winners were selected.

Of the 70 winners in their final draw, at least eight had their salaries quadrupled. Each of the winners had their salaries bank accounts credited immediately their names were picked.

Executive Director for Consumer Banking at ECOBANK, Dr. Edward Botchwey noted that the promo is reflection of the banks commitment to helping people achieve their dreams, saying that “hard work pays but there are times that even people who work hard need a some support to meet a target and that is the kind of support we provide at ECOBANK.”

Apart from encouraging people to open salary accounts at ECOBANK, the promo also offered the beneficiaries free ATM cards, a special savings account that enable customers to store part of their salaries and earn high interest, and a free life insurance cover for death, permanent disability and retrenchment.

Dr. Botchwey noted that whereas this year’s edition of the promo is over, customers still stand to enjoy more benefits from ECOBANK just by opening and maintaining a salary account and any other account with ECOBANK.

”This one is over but we will surely come back again with many more exciting and rewarding offers soon,” he said.