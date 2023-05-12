70 youth to benefit under the You Start initiative in Bibiani Municipality

A total of 70 youth have been shortlisted as beneficiaries of the YouStart Initiative in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.

Out of the number, thirty-five have been enrolled for the first tranche and the remaining 35 will be engaged next week.

The beneficiaries would undergo five days’ intensive training in Entrepreneurship and Financial Management among other courses.

Mr. Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, at the opening of the training session for the first batch of the You Start trainees, commended President, Nana Addo- Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the NPP government for the initiative which he noted would equip the youth with employable skills.

The MCE noted that most skills training was acquired at a higher cost, but this particular training was free and urged the beneficiaries to attach seriousness to the programme to come out with flying colours.

Mr Andoh explained that the assembly received a lot of applications for the programme and was able to come up with the list of applicants who had met the laid down procedures and charged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity given them to improve upon their lot.

Madam Habiba Sumani, Western North Regional Director of Ghana Enterprises Agency indicated that youth unemployment was a global challenge that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed the need for the youth to be empowered to start their businesses irrespective of the economic challenges.

Madam Abiba said the project was being supported by Jobs and Skills Project and is being rolled out throughout the country.

She said the project would be executed in three stages namely, the basic, intermediate, and advanced stages and that beneficiaries would only progress to the next stage after satisfying all conditions in the first stage.

Madam Habiba said the beneficiaries would be issued with certificates after the completion of the programme and that all the session are estimated to end in August 2023

She maintained that the private sector was the engine of growth and also employed a larger portion of the population.

In the Western North Region, the Programme has been grouped into two phases for the various Municipal and District Assemblies, the first phase is made up of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Sefwi Wiawso, Suaman, Akontombra, Bia East and Bia West, while Aowin, Juaboso, and Sefwi Bodi would be considered for the second phase.

You Start is a vehicle through which the government intends to provide funding and technical support to youth and youth-led businesses that fall within the category to assist them to start, build and grow their businesses.

The programme is expected to create jobs, unleash innovation and give hope to Ghana’s young population.