Hundreds of Jordanian workers entered Israel on Sunday to work in the hotel industry in the country’s southern resort city of Eilat, the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority said.

A statement issued by the Immigration Authority said that about 300 Jordanian nationals entered on Sunday and 400 more would arrive by Tuesday.

The move followed a government decision, the Immigration Authority said.

To meet the requirements of the “Purple Badge,” a standard set by the Israeli government for businesses that wish to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak, the workers would enter a two-week self-quarantine.

Before last March, the workers were considered as “daily commuters,” who enter Israel every morning and return to their homes in Jordan in the evening. In the wake of the lockdown, they were banned from Israel.

Israel started reopening schools, hotels and many other businesses in May after the outbreak slowed down following a series of restrictions imposed in March.

But recent weeks have seen a rapid resurgence of the virus. On Saturday, nine people died of the virus, the highest daily death toll since April, according to the health ministry.

Jordan has been among a few Arab countries that have officials ties with Israel since the two countries signed a peace treaty in 1994. Enditem

Advertisements