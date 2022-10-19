7,000 females benefit from Huawei, Rebecca Foundation Digital technologies training 

Huawei Technologies Ghana in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation and the Ghana Education Service has engaged over 7,000 young girls and traders in its 2022 Digital Technologies training.

The initiative, which comes as part of Huawei’s Women in Tech programme saw the training of 6,678 girls in Basic ICT skills, Coding, Data Transfer and Data Storage.

Over 500 traders across three regions (Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra) also benefitted from a Financial Technology training aimed at equipping them with the requisite digital tools to enable their businesses strive in a convenient and cost-effective manner.

Other areas of training for the traders include digital marketing, cyber security and digital payments.

Mr. Neil Owusu, a representative from the Office of First Lady Rececca Akufo-Addo, speaking on the essence of the training, said it was aimed at equipping more women and girls with advanced Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills to make them competitive in the job market.

He indicated that the training was also focused on empowering young girls with basic ICT skills whiles motivating them to take-up careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Mrs. Grace Oppong Agyapong, the Municipal Education Director for Tepa, commended Huawei Ghana for the initiative and requested that the company should consider sustaining the initiative by training teachers in the communities.

Mrs. Stephanie Horsu, the Public Relations Officer at Huawei Ghana mentioned that the training falls in line with Huawei’s Women in Tech initiative, aimed at empowering more women and girls in ICT.

The training, she said, comes as part of Huawei’s effort to contribute its quota towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, focused on achieving gender equality by empowering more women and girls.

As part of Huawei’s Tech4All initiative, the company also looks forward to ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital world by using technology, applications and skills to empower people and organisations everywhere.

Last year, Huawei in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MOCD) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration trained 50,000 girls.

In a similar effort, Huawei, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization and the Rebecca Foundation trained over 22, 000 girls and women this year bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 72,000 in a space of two years.

Huawei Technologies Ghana said it is committed to keeping the promise it made to the President Nana Akufo- Addo to offer ICT training to 100,000 Ghanaians by 2024.

Some items donated during this year’s training in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation include laptops, Huawei tablets, Melcom gift vouchers, diaries, school bags, pens, pencil cases and shirts.

In total, 43 schools, 10 districts and three regions benefitted from the training this year.