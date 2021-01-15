Seventy-three Women’s Premier League referees and assistant referees are currently training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the start of the Women’s Premier League.

The training, which began on Tuesday, January 12, will end on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The list includes forty-one (41) centre referees and thirty-two (32) assistant referees.

Participants are being taken through Technical, Integrity and CMS training as part of the build up to the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League season.

The referees will also undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test as part of the protocols for the new Women’s Premier League campaign which kicks off on Saturday, January 16, 2021.