7,300 free cataract surgeries performed by Hong Kong Charity BRI countries

Hong Kong-based charity GX Foundation has provided more than 7,300 free cataract operations in five partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), facilitating people-to-people exchanges, according to the foundation.

“Each of the 7,000 cases represents a heartwarming story of people-to-people exchanges and sharing under the BRI,” said Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the foundation, at a reception Wednesday marking the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the GX Foundation.

Founded in 2018 in Hong Kong, the non-government charity has brought brightness to people in Laos, Cambodia, Djibouti, Senegal and Mauritania, and planned to complete a total of 37,500 free cataract surgeries in these countries between 2022 and 2027.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that the BRI has promoted win-win international cooperation and brought substantial benefits to its partner countries, adding that Hong Kong will continue to align with the BRI and leverage its advantages to help the country improve global governance.

Sung Vinntak, secretary of state on international cooperation of Cambodia’s Ministry of Health, said that the programs have brought hope to patients in Cambodia, and the country will continue to actively participate in the BRI.