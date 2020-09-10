The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has made payment of Ghc500 monthly allowance to 735 athletes in a move to cushion sportsmen and women following the outbreak of the global pandemic, COVID-19.

The initiative is to pay 1000 athletes across all sporting disciplines where the National Women’s League received 500 slots.

As at late afternoon yesterday, the YEA confirmed 735 have been credited with the rest to follow afterward.

The athletes would receive the monthly stipend for a six-month period starting from July.

The Youth in Sports Program under the YEA forms part of the Government’s initiatives to provide funding support to sportsmen and women aside from the massive sporting infrastructure ongoing across the country.