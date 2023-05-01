74 Ghanaians in Sudan expected in Accra on May 2

The first batch of 74 Ghanaian nationals being evacuated from war-torn Sudan will be airlifted from Addis Ababa to Accra on Tuesday, May 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said.

The Ministry, in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said 76 Ghanaian nationals had successfully crossed the Sudan-Ethiopia border with the assistance of officials of the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia and were currently in Addis Ababa.

It said arrangements were in place to fly 74 of them to Accra on Tuesday May 2.

It noted that additionally, one footballer and two engineers had been assisted by officials of the Ghana Embassy in Egypt to cross over the Egyptian border post of Wadi Halfa, north of Sudan, while two other footballers were going through immigration formalities.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment to evacuating all Ghanaian nationals in Sudan to safety to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Ethiopia,” it said.

Those in need of assistance were, therefore, to take note of the details of the following persons who were on standby to help them to cross the respective borders.

For Egypt, Mr Peter Okoe Agoe Allswell could be contacted on phone number +201-55441-4228, whereas for Ethiopia, Mr Samuel Asante could be contacted on +251-94242-1242.

For Sudan Mr Osama Ataaelmanna could be reached on whatsapp number +249-92920-0000/+249-91239-2570.

The Ministry would continue to keep the public abreast of new development regarding the evacuation exercise, the statement said.