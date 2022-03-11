7,488 Fresh Students Admitted In Takoradi Technical University

The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has held a matriculation ceremony to admit 7,488 fresh students to pursue various academic programmes.

The university received a total of 8,272 applications and out of the number admitted 4,924 have registered, 67.4 percent of them are males and the remaining 32.6 percent, females.

Seventy-four (74) percent of the fresh students are into science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related programmes with the rest into business-related courses.

Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor, said their vision was to become a world class technical university, recognized for excellence, innovation and societal relevance.

They were eager to provide technical education, training, research and consultancy services for the development of the nation and beyond.

He encouraged the students to take their studies seriously, to strive to achieve excellence by developing critical thinking skills and to have the right balance between their academic and social life.

“You must cultivate the habit of learning and avoid procrastination. The university does not compromise on examination malpractices and those found culpable would be dismissed from the university.”

The VC also called on them to have positive attitudes to work which, he said was key in the world of work.

“Develop workplace soft skills such as teamwork skills, time management skills, communication skills, problem solving skill, critical thinking skills, decision making skills, interpersonal skills and entrepreneurial skills as well basic leadership skills which will enable you establish your own businesses after your programmes.”

Prof Eshun advised the students to avoid the company of people who were a bad influence, saying they should keep good companions.

“As youth, attain your goal in life through education, you should avoid all forms of social vices such as the use of narcotics, alcoholism, promiscuous life, occultism and the likes which may hamper or curtail your educational ambition in life.”

He also urged to maintain clean environment and to adhere to all safety protocols to ensure their safe stay on campus.