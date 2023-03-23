75 aspirants file to contest NDC parliamentary primaries in Volta

A total of 75 aspirants have successfully filed nominations to contest the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries across the 18 constituencies in the Volta Region, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

“Submission of nomination forms ended peacefully at all the Constituency offices on Wednesday, March 22,” the statement signed by Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, said.

Out of the number, 15 are females.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and Mr Charles Agbeve, MP for Agotime Ziope are going unopposed.

The statement said two sitting MPs, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, MP for Ketu North, and Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the Ho Central MP, have declared not to seek re-election.

Meanwhile, the Ketu North Constituency has the highest number of eight aspirants, who have successfully filed their nominations to contest the parliamentary primaries.

Ho Central has seven candidates, Anlo and Hohoe with six aspirants each and South Dayi with two candidates, Mr Rockson Dafeamekpor, the incumbent and Mr Kwame Prosper Ofosu.

The Regional Secretariat of the party has since set April 3 to 5 to vet all the 75 Parliamentary Aspirants ahead of the main contest.

The NDC has set May 13 for the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries across the various constituencies in the country.