75 ECOWAS Election Observers deployed to Guinea-Bissau

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission deployed to Guinea-Bissau for the 4 June 2023 legislative elections has trained and deployed observers. The observers were trained on the rules, ethics and communication mechanisms for the success of the observation mission.

The Election Observation Mission comprises seventy-five (75) Observers, drawn from the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives’ Committee, Member States’ Foreign Affairs ministries and Electoral Management Bodies, the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Community institutions (Parliament and Court of Justice), Civil Society Organizations, the Media, and trained election observers.

The mission has called for peaceful elections, respect for the constitution, and the need to ensure transparency and fairness in the conduct of the election. The deployment is in line with the provisions of Article 14 of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and in conformity with the commitment of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to deploy Observation Missions to Member States organizing elections.