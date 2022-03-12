75 Ghanaian Students Benefit From GFGF Scholarship

A total of 75 students drawn from the host communities of Abosso Gold Fields Limited (AGL) have received scholarships worth $240,000 from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF).

Each beneficiary would receive GH6,000 annually for the payment of school fees, hostel bills and other academic materials, including laptop computers and textbooks.

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Community Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, AGL indicated this at Kyekyewere in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality when the GFGF presented the 2021/2022 scholarship awards to the beneficiaries.

He indicated that, this year, the scholarship selection committee made conscious efforts in awarding about 49 per cent of the scholarships to ladies from the host communities.

Mr Yakubu said, the effort was important as Gold Fields observed this year’s International Women’s Day, adding it showed their significant contributions to the achievement of the United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on providing good health, education and the promotion of gender equity.

He, however, said, Gold Fields Ghana believed that the development of the human capital through education and skill development was the most effective tool to overcome poverty in Ghana, particularly in its host communities.

Mr Yakubu added that “students with excellent results in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and had little or no support to continue their secondary or tertiary education have been supported under the scholarship scheme. However, with the introduction of the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) programme in 2017, the Foundation channeled its resources into sponsoring students at the tertiary levels only.”

He said, a good number of students under the scholarship programme had graduated with excellent results and that, in 2021, four students graduated with first class honors, while over 60 per cent of the remaining students graduated with second class (upper division).

According to him, past beneficiaries of the programme were monitored to assess how the sponsorship had impacted on their lives.

“We pride ourselves in mentioning that a good number of past beneficiaries tracked are in gainful employment. Some of these are doctors, nurses, teachers, miners, and bankers, he mentioned.

Mr Yakubu said, the foundation would continue to support brilliant students to realize a good measure of their human potential, adding that, this would also relieve parents of the financial burden that come with catering for the educational needs of their wards.

So far, the GFGF scholarship scheme has supported 747 students to the tune of a little over one million dollars.

Mr Theophilus Andoh-Robertson, the Head of Counselling Unit at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT),Tarkwa lauded the GFGF for the scholarship scheme and advised the beneficiaries to concentrate on their studies and be good ambassadors.

Nana Ama Saara II, the Queen mother of Subri, urged the beneficiaries to be disciplined, study hard and use of social media wisely.