Distance education has become quite popular in the past years, only to increase in popularity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to digitalization, international education has become simpler than it used to be in the past.

Germany, known for the value of its education system and quality of teaching, has made its academic expertise accessible all over the world.

In a survey conducted by Studying-in-Germany.org, prospective Ghanaian international students were asked whether they would consider getting an online German degree, to which a majority of 75% claimed that they would.

The survey asked a total of 2,324 potential international students from all around the world on the possibility of considering a German online degree.

This percentage is not surprising at the time when the need for flexibility due to tight schedules has become so enormous. But many international students also believe that distance education is practical and efficient, and there are less costs, especially when it comes to commuting.

Although there is a wide range of advantages to studying an international degree through a computer screen, Ghanaian potential international students listed a set of reasons as to why they would choose to pursue a degree online, with a large percentage being attributed to lower costs.

Among Ghanaian respondents, a total of 6.5% said that the flexibility of distance learning degrees is the main reason they would consider studying online. 13.4% believe online courses are practical and efficient, 20.0% noted that distance education comes with less cost, while 58.7% agreed that all the aforementioned options stand true.

Online degrees have numerous advantages, which is why their popularity increase can be considered a good thing. Students get to choose from different distance learning methods, with or without online live interaction with instructors and peers, depending on whether students like flexibility or would like to stick to a timetable.

In contrast, results show that a percentage of Ghanaian students would not choose the option of online degrees. This is mainly because they prefer campus life (38.3%), feel traditional classes are more efficient (29.9%), and, well, they like traditional classes to a greater extent (17%). Socializing is also a reason why they would prefer traditional classes (11.7%).

Some prospective Ghanaian students noted that poor internet connection in certain areas is also among reasons why they would not choose to complete their German degree through distance education, considering that a large sum of work must be done online and requires good internet connection.

Higher education institutions in Germany are renowned for their expertise and academic qualities. International students are also largely satisfied with what these institutions offer with regards to skill sets and preparation for the labor market after graduation. Germany has always welcomed intl students from all corners of the world, be it through traditional classed or distance learning degrees.